Tradition Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Tradition Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.2% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,992,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,151,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

