Tradition Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Tradition Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

