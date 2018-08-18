Traders Sell iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $135.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $204.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.37 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $65.99

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,440.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,520,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,919 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,407,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,519 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

