Traders Sell Biogen (BIIB) on Strength (BIIB)

Investors sold shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on strength during trading on Thursday. $55.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Biogen had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Biogen traded up $2.21 for the day and closed at $342.93

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 24,755.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Biogen by 61.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 463,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $78,823,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $76,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

