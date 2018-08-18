Traders Buy Shares of Zoetis (ZTS) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) on weakness during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $62.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.16 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Zoetis had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Zoetis traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $91.47Specifically, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,099 shares of company stock worth $17,978,939. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,036 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,516.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

