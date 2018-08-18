Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Southern (SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 32,959 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,587% compared to the typical volume of 1,954 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of SO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Southern will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

