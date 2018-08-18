Traders Buy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $21.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.16 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Enterprise Products Partners had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Enterprise Products Partners traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $28.60

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,969.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 44,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

