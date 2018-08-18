Traders Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $325.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $283.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.07 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chipotle Mexican Grill had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded down ($23.19) for the day and closed at $502.70
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.49.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.