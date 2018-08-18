Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 10,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,300.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 6,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.34 per share, with a total value of C$74,844.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 8,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,280.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,111.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$20,718.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.29 per share, with a total value of C$46,289.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 3,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,681.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,500.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$8,330.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 1,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$16,450.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 2,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$31,226.00.

TOT traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.65. 57,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,234. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$15.47.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

