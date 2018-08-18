Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.
Shares of NDP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,029. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.48.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
