Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stake Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 785,948 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $68,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,341,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,874,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,594 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,437,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,762 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,162,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,677 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,182,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,056,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,773 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE TD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

