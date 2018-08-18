Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $422,383.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $422,383.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00283434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00152870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033723 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

