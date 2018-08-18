Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,173,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,923,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,914,000 after acquiring an additional 622,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

