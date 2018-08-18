TheStreet Lowers Gold Resource (GORO) to C+

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of GORO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 588,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,501. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

In related news, VP Barry D. Devlin sold 33,333 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $222,997.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,890.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Barry D. Devlin sold 50,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,791 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 23.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 249,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 36.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 57,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.