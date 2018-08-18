The GEO Group (GEO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.29

News stories about The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The GEO Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.940257880919 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The GEO Group stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.70 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $654,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $132,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $368,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

