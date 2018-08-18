The Abyss Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One The Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, The Abyss has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. The Abyss has a market cap of $5.52 million and $415,392.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00292720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00156585 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00031508 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss’ genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,560,917 tokens. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, YoBit, BitForex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.