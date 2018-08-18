Textainer Group (TGH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGH. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.41 million. equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 1,292.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

