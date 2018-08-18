Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,244,528 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 13th total of 42,005,618 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,526,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

TEVA stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

