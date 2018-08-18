Tesla (TSLA) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their not rated rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $316.31.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $305.50 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.