TerraForm Power (TERP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TERP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TerraForm Power from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of TERP remained flat at $$11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 744,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. TerraForm Power has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.90.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $179.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. TerraForm Power’s payout ratio is currently -62.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In acquired 60,975,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TerraForm Power by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TerraForm Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

