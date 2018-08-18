Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $3,067,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $669,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $505,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,079 shares of company stock worth $45,136 and have sold 38,716 shares worth $1,593,207. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

