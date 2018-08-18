Teranga Gold (TGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 288780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider David Jacques Mimran purchased 69,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,557.00.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company also develops and explores various projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal.

