Tennant (TNC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tennant worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $22,950,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tennant by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 279,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 249,019 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth $12,783,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $8,033,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNC. TheStreet upgraded Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In other Tennant news, SVP David W. Huml sold 6,550 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $521,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,648.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 15,000 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tennant has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.