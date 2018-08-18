TELUS (T) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.89

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$48.89 and last traded at C$48.72, with a volume of 536976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

