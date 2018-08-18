Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Given a €3.45 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.45 ($3.92) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.02) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.36) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.23) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC set a €3.70 ($4.20) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.06 ($4.61).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €3.59 ($4.07) on Thursday. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of €3.67 ($4.17) and a one year high of €4.87 ($5.53).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.