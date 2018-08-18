TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

