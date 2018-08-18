Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 7,638 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,789,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,715,000 after purchasing an additional 840,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,232,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,023,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,625,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,128,000 after purchasing an additional 399,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director G Steven Dawson bought 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,812.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $50,316.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

