Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Sells 3,534 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,785.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after buying an additional 1,855,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 127.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 849.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 1,036,891 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $19,763,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 120.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,405,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 768,725 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $166.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.62 million. equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

