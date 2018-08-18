Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.92 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

PK stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.01 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.87%.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

