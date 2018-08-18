Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Newmont Mining worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 493,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

NEM stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.21. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,082,190 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

