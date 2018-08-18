Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,904,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

