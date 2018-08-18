Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 188,023 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of UGI worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MHI Funds LLC grew its stake in UGI by 9,160.5% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on UGI from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $55.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $151,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at $426,608.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Beard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,640. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

