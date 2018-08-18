TD Securities Trims Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Target Price to C$0.55

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$0.45 price target on shares of Stornoway Diamond in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of SWY stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. Stornoway Diamond has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.80.

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stornoway Diamond had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of C$55.95 million for the quarter.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

