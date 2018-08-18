TD Securities Trims Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Target Price to C$0.55

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$0.45 price target on shares of Stornoway Diamond in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.
Shares of SWY stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. Stornoway Diamond has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.80.
Stornoway Diamond Company Profile
Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
