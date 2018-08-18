TD Securities Cuts Imperial Metals (III) Price Target to C$1.30

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Imperial Metals from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

TSE:III opened at C$1.17 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$4.12.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 22,042 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$38,353.08.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

