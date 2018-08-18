TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 358.2% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 102.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,750,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 884,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 70,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

PulteGroup stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

