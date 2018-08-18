TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 236,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $410,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,298,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $5,582,672 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

