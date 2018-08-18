Tapestry (TPR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after buying an additional 2,780,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after buying an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after buying an additional 965,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after buying an additional 3,107,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

