Tapestry Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

