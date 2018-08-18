T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $547,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

