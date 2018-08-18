T Kent Elliott Sells 30,453 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,059,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $555,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

