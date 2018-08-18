Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.31 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272,043 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $32.90 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

