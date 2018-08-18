Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.53 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

