Synlogic (SYBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,949.04% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $33,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 72.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

