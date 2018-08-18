Syndicate Price Reaches $0.0741 on Major Exchanges (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Syndicate has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Syndicate has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $102,597.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010262 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000317 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Syndicate

Syndicate (SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syndicate’s official website is www.synx.online

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

