SyncFab 1-Day Volume Tops $11,578.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $470,946.00 and approximately $11,578.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00287435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00154157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032115 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,319,668 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.