Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Synaptics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 6,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of SYNA opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $156,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $933,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,035 shares of company stock worth $19,333,892. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

