Switch Inc (SWCH) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Switch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $457,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,166,808. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

