SurModics (SRDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.90

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 4271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SurModics to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SurModics to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.61.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Arens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,997. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SurModics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 251,990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,959,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SurModics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,372,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SurModics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SurModics during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.