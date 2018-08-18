SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SurModics were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SurModics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SurModics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SRDX. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SurModics to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a PE ratio of 144.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. sell-side analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $551,546.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,923.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan K. Phillips sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,280.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,450 shares of company stock worth $4,003,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.