Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Receives $25.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supervalu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Supervalu from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supervalu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supervalu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Supervalu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supervalu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Supervalu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SVU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. 663,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.32. Supervalu has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Supervalu had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 0.08%. Supervalu’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. analysts anticipate that Supervalu will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supervalu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

